‘Star Wars’ Turns Into Anime in Action-Packed ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Trailer

A galaxy far, far away just got even bigger.

The “Star Wars” universe gets the anime treatment in the first trailer for the animated anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” on Disney Plus.

The series showcases nine original stories from seven Japanese anime studios. First revealed at the Anime Expo Lite in July, the studios involved in “Star Wars: Visions” are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production IG.

The studios and their corresponding episode titles are as follows:

Kamikaze Douga – “The Duel”

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – “Lop and Ochō”

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – “Tatooine Rhapsody”

Trigger – “The Twins” and “The Elder”

Kinema Citrus – “The Village Bride”

Science Saru – “Akakiri” and “T0-B1”

Production IG – “The Ninth Jedi”

Overlaid with Japanese narration, the trailer shows off some impressive animation, filled with brand new heroes, villains, aliens, blasters and, of course, all-new lightsabers. In one quick scene, an evil Sith-looking character pulls out an eight-bladed red lightsaber contraption, which begins twirling around so fast it becomes a blur and deflects incoming blaster fire from a droid holding a gatling gun.

In another scene, a blonde female character wields two red lightsabers with four more attached to her body that she’s able to control. She faces off with a young male hero who has a blue lightsaber, but the woman is able to control her red lightsabers like whips and wraps them around his blade. The two face off in the wreckage of a Star Destroyer, blasting red and blue force lightning at each other in a powerful showdown.

“Star Wars: Visions” debuts on Disney Plus on September 22. Watch the trailer below.