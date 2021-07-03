Disney Plus Unveils ‘Star Wars: Visions’ First Look and Release Date

Disney Plus has unveiled a first look at its new anime anthology series, “Star Wars: Visions,” coming to the platform on Sept. 22.

During Anime Expo Lite on Saturday, Disney Plus announced the seven Japanese anime studios that are behind the short films in the series: Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production IG.

Each studio will employ their signature animation and storytelling styles to deliver their own visions of the “Star Wars” universe. Here are the names of all nine episodes and their corresponding studios:

Kamikaze Douga – “The Duel”

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – “Lop and Ochō”

Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) – “Tatooine Rhapsody”

Trigger – “The Twins” and “The Elder”

Kinema Citrus – “The Village Bride”

Science Saru – “Akakiri” and “T0-B1”

Production IG – “The Ninth Jedi”

“As a first formal venture into anime, each ‘Star Wars: Visions’ short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling,” Disney Plus stated in a press release on Saturday. “From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.”

Along with the names of each studio and episode, Disney Plus also gave fans a special look into the creation of “Star Wars: Visions” with a three-minute video. Watch the teaser below.