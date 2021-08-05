‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Plus

A second season of animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is coming to Disney Plus in 2022.

The renewal announcement comes as part one of the two-part finale of Season 1 of the show is set to debut on Disney Plus tonight at midnight Pacific. The 16-episode first season premiered on May 4, 2021, aka “Star Wars Day.”

The latest offshoot from the Galaxy Far, Far Away, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in 2008 movie “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Commenting on the Season 2 renewal, executive producer Dave Filoni said, “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney Plus and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch.”

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney Plus,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”), Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) and Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) with Josh Rimes (“Star Wars Resistance”) and Alex Spotswood (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.