‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus.

Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere.

New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022 on Paramount Plus. The first season will then air on Nickelodeon, though the premiere date has yet to be set.

“Prodigy,” the first “Star Trek” show aimed specifically at younger audiences, follows a motley crew of young aliens who find a derelict Federation starship and must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy in search of a better future.

The voice cast includes Kate Mulgrew as Hologram Kathryn Janeway, Brett Gray as Dal, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk, Angus Imrie as Zero, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Dee Bradley Baker Murf, John Noble as The Diviner, and Jimmi Simpson as Drednok.

The series was developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Alex Kurtzman, Kadin and Aaron Baiers of Secret Hideout executive produce along with Katie Krentz as well as Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth of Roddenberry Entertainment. Ben Hibon executive produces and serves as director and creative lead. CBS’ Eye Animation Productions and Nickelodeon Animation Studio produce.

“Prodigy” was originally developed for Nickelodeon before it was shifted over to Paramount Plus with all of the other new “Star Trek” content produced by ViacomCBS in recent years. The show is the third animated “Star Trek” series overall, along with the 1970s classic “Star Trek: The Animated Series” and the new adult animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” from “Rick & Morty’s” Mike McMahan. The latter show premiered its second season in August with a third on the way.