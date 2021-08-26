‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Adds John Noble, Jimmi Simpson as Main Villains

“Star Trek: Prodigy,” the latest addition to the expanding universe of “Trek” series on Paramount Plus, is adding sci-fi heavyweights John Noble (“Fringe”) and Jimmi Simpson (“Westworld”) to its series regular cast, the streamer announced on Thursday.

Noble will voice the animated series’ lead villain, known as the Diviner, who rules the mining asteroid of Tars Lamora in a merciless quest to locate the U.S.S. Protostar, the mysteriously abandoned experimental Federation starship at the center of the show. Instead, a motley crew of six young aliens finds the ship, and learns from the emergency training hologram, Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), how to operate it and what the Federation stands for.

One of the Protostar’s fledgling crew happens to be the Diviner’s child, Gwyn (Ella Purnell), which no doubt complicates matters for her new compatriots, especially since the Diviner sees Gwyn as the heir to his legacy.

Simpson will voice Drednok, the Diviner’s spider-like robotic minion whose only purpose in life is to enforce his master’s will with hard-hearted ruthlessness.

Along with Mulgrew and Purnell, Nobel and Simpson join previously announced voice cast members Brett Gray (as Dal), Angus Imrie (as Zero), Rylee Alazraqui (as Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (as Murf) and Jason Mantzoukas (as Jankom Pog).

“Star Trek: Prodigy” is the first “Trek” series to be made explicitly for a younger audience. Creators Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) also serve as executive producers, along with Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Ben Hibon directs and co-executive produces the show. The series is a coproduction between CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Nobel has also starred in “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” “Sleepy Hollow” and “Elementary,” and he most recently appeared in the 2021 horror film “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.” He is repped by Seven Summits Pictures & Management.

Simpson is also doing voice work on the AMC Plus musical series “Ultra City Smiths,” and he’s starred in “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.,” “Black Mirror: USS Callister” and “House of Cards.” He’s currently shooting “The Man Who Fell to Earth” for Showtime and CBS Studios, which also stars Mulgrew and is produced by Secret Hideout. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Industry Entertainment and attorney Bruce Gellman.