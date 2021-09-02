‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Adds Annie Wersching as Borg Queen

“Star Trek: Picard” Season 2 will see Jean-Luc squaring off against an old adversary: the Borg Queen.

Variety has confirmed that Annie Wersching will play the Borg Queen in the second season of the Paramount Plus series. Wersching will now be the third actress to take on the role after Alice Krige played the leader of the Borg Collective in the film “Star Trek: First Contact” and in “Star Trek: Voyager” series finale. Susanna Thompson also played the character in multiple episodes of “Voyager.”

Exactly how the Borg Queen will factor into Season 2 is unknown, but chances are it will involve some manner of time travel. An early trailer for the new season, which also gave fans a tease of John de Lancie returning as Q, hinted that time would be a major theme of the next installment of the series.

Wersching’s recent TV credits include “Bosch,” “Runaways,” “The Rookie,” and “Timeless.” She is also known for her roles on shows like “The Vampire Diaries,” “24,” and “General Hospital.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists.

“Picard” stars Patrick Stewart, reprising the iconic role of the Starfleet captain that he made famous in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.” The first season of the series was released in 2020. Fellow “TNG” alums Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes, and Marina Sirtis also appeared in Season 1 along with “Voyager” alum Jeri Ryan. Jonathan Del Arco also reprised the role of Hugh, the former Borg drone, whom he played in multiple episodes of “TNG.”

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, “Star Trek: Picard” is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin. Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer serve as co-executive producers, while Goldsman and Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.