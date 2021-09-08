‘Star Trek’ Day: ‘Prodigy’ to Debut on Paramount Plus in October

The “Star Trek” franchise celebrated 55 years of boldly going where no one has gone before with a three-hour live presentation of all five ongoing “Trek” series for Paramount Plus — including the new series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard,” Season 4 of “Star Trek: Discovery,” and the animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” (premiering later this year) and “Star Trek: Lower Decks” (currently streaming its second season). Along with retrospective looks at past “Trek” series from actors of color who starred in them, the “Star Trek” Day event also is featuring first looks, trailers, and major announcements for the ongoing series.

This story will regularly update as the presentation unfolds, with the newest information at the top of the post.

“Star Trek: Prodigy”

The cast and creators of the first “Trek” series aimed specifically for younger audiences announced that the show will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 28, with a one-hour episode. Kate Mulgrew — who plays a holographic version of her “Star Trek: Voyager” character on “Prodigy” — introduced the official trailer for the show. The series follows a crew of young aliens who stumble upon the experimental Federation starship the U.S.S. Protostar, but they’ve never heard of Starfleet or the Federation. It’s up to Janeway’s hologram to teach them how to use the ship to navigate the cosmos, while villains the Diviner (John Noble) and Drednok (Jimmi Simpson) pursue the ship for their own nefarious ends. “Prodigy’s” voice cast also includes Brett Gray (as Dal), Ella Purnell (as Gwyn), Angus Imrie (as Zero), Rylee Alazraqui (as Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (as Murf) and Jason Mantzoukas (as Jankom Pog).

You can watch the trailer here: