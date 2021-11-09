‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Is Coming, Says Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk

Another season of “Squid Game” is on the way.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the plans to the Associated Press at a screening and Q&A in Los Angeles for the Korean drama, which became a global phenomenon for Netflix in the past couple months.

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang told the Associated Press on the Monday night red carpet. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”

However, Hwang tempered expectations by saying it’s too early to give any concrete details about the follow-up to the smash hit, and Netflix hasn’t made any official announcement yet. Hwang did say, though, that lead actor Lee Jung-jae will return as main character Seong Gi-hun

“I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world,” Hwang said.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

After premiering on Netflix in September, “Squid Game” quickly picked up millions of fans around the world, keeping the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows list for weeks. As of last week, it’s already racked up more than 3 billion minutes watched, according to Nielsen, and it’s projected to make Netflix $891 million in value, according to leaked internal documents acquired by Bloomberg.

Speaking to Variety in late September after the show’s premiere, and before it skyrocketed to fame, Hwang said he would consider employing a writers room and multiple directors if he were to make a Season 2.

“I don’t have well developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,'” he said at the time. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers room and would want multiple experienced directors.”