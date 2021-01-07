New ‘SportsNation’ to Debut Exclusively on ESPN Plus (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, an all-new “SportsNation” will debut exclusively on ESPN Plus, and Vevo is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex.

DATES

An all-new “SportsNation” is set to premiere exclusively on ESPN Plus on Jan. 11. The upcoming show puts a fresh spin on the hit ESPN series, by providing recaps of sports highlights through conversations, debates and reactions on social media. Hosts Ashley Brewer, Treavor Scales and Taylor Twellman will be joined by guests, analysts and commentators, including Mike Golic, Jr., Ariel Helwani, Cassidy Hubbarth, Katie Nolan, Chiney Ogwumike, Omar Raja, Gary Striewski, Christine Williamson and Clinton Yates. The series will deliver new episodes every weekday morning.

STREAMING

Vevo is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex. X1 and Flex customers will have free, on-demand access over the internet to more than 500,000 music videos in the Vevo catalog, as well as original content and live performances. Vevo recorded a 30% increase in global connected TV viewership in 2020.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Tessa Thompson, Paul Bettany and Steve Earle, while Ricky Gervais, Daisy Edgar-Jones and the Avett Brothers will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Rachel Brosnahan and Julien Baker will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Bill Hader, Fran Lebowitz and Chris Coleman.