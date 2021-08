Nickelodeon is expanding the porous and bubbly animated maritime sitcom universe of “SpongeBob SquarePants” with 52 new episodes across the franchise, including the flagship show that started it all and two recent Bikini Bottom additions, “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” and “The Patrick Star Show.” All three of the property’s series are currently in production at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio in Burbank, California.

More to come.