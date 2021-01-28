‘SpongeBob SquarePants’s’ ‘Kamp Koral’ Spinoff Gets March Premiere Date on Paramount Plus (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Paramount Plus announced the series premiere date for “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years,” and Hulu released the new trailer for Blumhouse’s Valentine’s Day special “Into the Dark: Tentacles.”

DATES

ViacomCBS announced that the “SpongeBob SquarePants” spinoff series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” will premiere alongside “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” March 4 on Paramount Plus. The first six episodes of the animated Nickelodeon spinoff will be available to stream on that day, while the final seven episodes of the 13-episode season will roll out on the platform at later dates to be announced. “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” features the beloved sponge, his best friend Patrick and the rest of the Bikini Bottom gang tracking down SpongeBob’s pet snail Gary when he goes missing. A path of clues lead them to the powerful King Poseidon, who is holding Gary captive. “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” will follows a 10-year-old SpongeBob with his pals during summer sleepaway camp where they build campfires, catch wild jellyfish and swim in Lake Yuckymuck. The prequel is the first-ever spinoff of the original series.

The History Channel announced that a new one-hour documentary, “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage,” will premiere Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. The special will explore the history, legacy and impact of America’s first Black military pilots and how their significant impact inspired the next generation of activists and leaders pushing for civic change and racial equality. The documentary was narrated by “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts, who also served as an executive producer on the film.

Showtime will premiere the second season of “City on a Hill” on March 28 at 10 p.m. and then beginning on April 18, the series will move to the 9 p.m. timeslot on Sunday nights. The second season, which will consist of eight one-hour episodes, centers on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Lauren E. Banks, Mark O’Brien, Amanda Clayton, Matthew Del Negro and Jill Hennessy star; Tom Fontana, who also serves as showrunner, Jennifer Todd, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jorge Zamacona Barry Levinson, Chuck MacLean, Michael Cuesta, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and Michele Giordano executive produce.

Westbrook Media and Snap Inc. announced new Snap Original series titled “Ryan Doesn’t Know,” hosted by Ryan Reynolds, will premiere Jan. 30. Each of the 12 episodes will air every other day through Feb. 21. In the show, Reynolds will be taking some time to learn some extremely useful skills, and meet some talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields along the way. Watch a trailer below.

National Geographic announced “The March On Washington: Keepers of the Dream,” a one-hour documentary special from the network and ESPN‘s The Undefeated, will premiere Feb. 18. It will trace the journey of the civil rights movement through historic footage, as well as moving first-hand accounts and commentary from activists, historians and journalists, including author Wes Moore, journalist Jemele Hill, activist Clarissa Brooks, professor Mary Frances Berry, journalist Chris Connelly, professor Todd Boyd, attorney Bill Murphy Jr., activist Mariah Parker and Vernon Allwood, who attended Martin Luther King, Jr.’s march. Included in the documentary is a look at the events that led to the Black Lives Matter Movement, as well as its resurgence in 2020 as a result of the killings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Watch a teaser below.

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released a new trailer for its upcoming Valentine’s Day-themed film “Into the Dark: Tentacles.” This new installment will follow the story of a young Los Angeles couple — Tara (Dana Drori) and Sam (Casey Deidrick) — who fall madly in love with each other. After getting engaged, their honeymoon period comes to a screeching halt as their newfound romance transforms into something terrifying. From Blumhouse Television, “Tentacles” will begin streaming on Feb. 12. Watch the trailer below.

Freeform released a trailer for the third season of “Good Trouble,” which will premiere Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. Season 3 picks up as Callie (Maia Mitchell) moves back into the Coterie, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) becomes conflicted between Raj (Dhruv Uday Singh) and Evan (T.J. Lenard), Malika (Zuri Adele) prepares for her hearing after breaking her restraining order, Davia (Emma Hunton) and Dennis (Josh Pence) explore the future of their relationship, Gael (Tommy Martinez) looks to get back to his true passion, Alice (Sherry Cola) takes her comedy to the next level and Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) wonders if he can ever forgive Callie for betraying him. The show was created by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, who executive produce alongside Mitchell, Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Greg Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Benny Medina and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

The Hulu limited series “Dopesick” cast Jaime Ray Newman, Andrea Frankle and Will Chase in recurring roles. Newman will play Kathe Sackler, who is a member of the Sackler family who works at Purdue Pharma, while Frankle will play Beth Sackler, the wife of Richard Sackler, and Chase will play Michael Friedman, the head of marketing for Purdue Pharma. The eight-episode series, based on Beth Macy‘s best-selling book of the same name, offers a look at the U.S. opioid crisis, taking viewers from an impacted Virginia mining community to the hallways of the Drug Enforcement agency and Big Pharma Manhattan. It stars Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philipa Soo, Jake McDorman, Ray McKinnon and Cleopatra Coleman, and is slated to be released later this year.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix announced that the second part of the original French series “Lupin” will launch in Summer 2021. The sixth and seventh episodes will be directed by Ludovic Bernard (“The Climb”), while episodes eight through 10 will be directed by Hugo Gélin (“Love at Second Sight”). Netflix’s latest hit show is inspired by the classic French story about Arsène Lupin, a world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. The cast for Part 2 includes star Omar Sy, Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg were announced as the hosts for “The Puppy Bowl XVII,” which will air Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet and also stream same-day on Discovery Plus. The duo from “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” will throw an epic tailgate party, root for the puppy players representing Annenberg Pet Space, Paw Works, and SPCA LA, and see who will end up top dog. This year’s Puppy Bowl is produced by Bright Spot Content with Simon Morris, Cindy Kain and Sandy Varo Jarrell serving as executive producers.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney Channel ordered the live-action superhero comedy series “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon,” which stars legendary luchador and professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr. playing a version of himself and popular Disney Channel star Scarlett Estevez as Ultra Violet. The series will introduce a predominately Latinx main cast and producing team, showcasing the story of a relatable Mexican American family with a very special legacy. Marianna Burelli, Juan Alfonso, Brandon Rossel, Zelia Ankrum and Bryan Blanco also star. Blue Demon Jr. is set to co-executive produce the series alongside fellow co-executive producers Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar. Jorge Garcia Castro will also serve as a co-executive producer. The pilot episode was written and executive produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and directed by Alejandro Damiani.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nexstar Media Group Inc. announced that Mike Viqueira has joined their wholly-owned cable network WGN America as Washington, D.C. bureau chief. He will be overseeing the content provided for the nightly American television news program NewsNation. Viqueria previously covered politics at NBC News and appeared on “The Today Show,” “NBC Nightly News” and MSNBC.

LATE-NIGHT

Tonight, Michelle Pfeiffer, George Lopez and Arlo Parks will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Gross and Fontaines D.C. will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Night With Steven Colbert” will feature Viggo Mortensen and Charles Blow, while Carey Mulligan and Jhene Aiko will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” Doug Henwood and Regina King will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”