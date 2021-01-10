‘SpongeBob’ Spinoff ‘Kamp Koral’ Gets Sneak Peak From Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus

Kids first got to fall in love with the ever-bubbly and porous SpongeBob SquarePants back when the Stephen Hillenberg-created show launched on Nickelodeon the summer of ’99. Twenty-two years later, those now-adult fans and their children will get to experience SpongeBob before he was perennially donning a tie and flipping patties at the Krusty Krab, having nautical, nonsensical fun at summer camp.

Today, Nickelodeon and Paramount Plus (the soon to be rebranded CBS All Access) dropped a six-minute sneak peek of the all-new “SpongeBob SquarePants” prequel, “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” during the slimy, family-friendly halftime presentation of the NFL wild card game Sunday on Nickelodeon. The CG-animated spinoff series follows a 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pint-sized marine pals (think a brace-faced Sandy Cheeks), as they sing by the waterlogged campfire and swim by the kelp forest in Lake Yuckymuck.

In this first preview, “The Jellyfish Kid,” SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish— an important rite of passage in the world of Bikini Bottom —with the aid of his friends. The Nickelodeon Animation Studio production features most of SpongeBob’s original voice cast, with Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabbs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their legendary roles.

SpongeBob will be joined by two new characters that whimsical summer, Nobby (Carlos Alazraqui) and Narlene (Kate Higgins), a pair of narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding Kamp Koral. Though the premiere date has not been released yet, the spinoff will be coming soon to Paramount Plus, ViacomCBS’ upcoming streaming subscription service that recently went through a rebrand. Following the prequel’s run on the video-on-demand platform, the series will air on Nickelodeon later in 2021.

“Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” is executive produced by SpongeBob SquarePants veterans Marc Ceccarelli, Vincent Waller and Jennie Monica, and is overseen by Kelley Gardner, vice president, current series animation, Nickelodeon.