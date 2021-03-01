Spike Lee Sets Sept. 11 20th Anniversary Documentary at HBO

HBO Documentary Films and Academy Award and Emmy-winning director and screenwriter Spike Lee are currently in production on “NYC Epicenters 9/11→ 2021½,” a film that will chronicle the life, loss and survival of New York City residents over the twenty years since the terrorist attacks on the original World Trade Center complex.

“As a New Yawker who bleeds orange and blue (the colors of New York City), I’m proud to have a ‘Spike Lee Joint’ about how our/my city dealt with being the epicenters of 9/11 and COVID-19. With over 200 interviews, we dig deep into what makes NYC the greatest city on this God’s earth and also the diverse citizens who make it so. Over centuries pundits and straight haters have proclaimed NYC was dead and stinkin’, only to be proved wrong. You will lose ya money betting against New York, New York. And dat’s da truth, Ruth. Be Safe. Peace And Love,” said Lee, in a statement.

The multi-part documentary event will offer an “unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic,” the logline reads. The film will feature both visual imagery and first-hand accounts from citizens. It will debut later this year on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The project is an HBO Documentary Films production in association with 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. It is directed and produced by Lee and is edited by Barry Alexander Brown and Adam Gough. Previously, Lee has produced documentaries “When The Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts” and “4 Little Girls” for HBO, as well as the concert film “David Byrne’s American Utopia.”

Lee is repped by ICM Partners and attorneys Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks. ICM Partners is representing international sales.