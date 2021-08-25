Spike Lee Is Re-Editing His Sept. 11 Docuseries Episode Featuring 9/11 Truthers

Director Spike Lee is reediting the fourth and final episode of his “NYC Epicenters: 9/11-2021½” docuseries on HBO. The original cut of the episode featured interviews with 9/11 truthers.

“I’m Back In The Editing Room And Looking At The Eighth And Final Chapter Of ‘NYC EPICENTERS 9/11-2021½.’ I Respectfully Ask You To Hold Your Judgement Until You See The FINAL CUT,” Lee said in a statement sent by HBO.

The decision to reedit the episode comes after Lee said in an interview with the New York Times that he still had “questions” about what happened on 9/11. In the original cut distributed to press, the fourth and final episode of the docuseries contained interviews with 9/11 truthers and members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

In the New York Times interview, Lee alluded to not believing the official government explanation for what happened on 9/11.

“The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing. But people going to make up their own mind. My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience,” he said in the interview.

The four-part docuseries, which premiered on Sunday, features more than 200 interviews conducted by Lee with eyewitnesses to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including first responders, politicians and journalists.

The next two episodes of “NYC Epicenters: 9/11-2021½” will air on HBO on Sunday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Sept. 5, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The reedited final episode will air on Saturday, Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of 9/11.