‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’ Series Adaptation Coming to Disney Plus

A series adaptation of beloved books “The Spiderwick Chronicles” is coming to Disney Plus, the streamer revealed on Friday as part of Disney Plus Day.

The announcement was accompanied by the first artwork from the series.

Based on the best-selling children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, “The Spiderwick Chronicles” follows the Grace family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover a world of fairies that exists parallel to their own.

The series contains five books, “The Field Guide,” “The Seeing Stone,” “Lucinda’s Secret,” “The Ironwood Tree” and “The Wrath of Mulgarath.” A spinoff series, titled “Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles,” consists of three novels: “The Nixie’s Song,” “A Giant Problem” and “The Wyrm King.”

A film adaptation of the books debuted in 2008, and starred Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short, Nick Nolte and Seth Rogen. Directed by Mark Waters, the movie made $162.8 million at the box office and received generally positive reviews from critics. There has also been a video game adaptation of the books, which was released in 2008.

