‘South Park’ Unveils COVID-19 Special Preview Clip (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, “South Park” premiered a preview clip of its coronavirus-themed special and Paramount Plus’ shared with Variety an exclusive clip from true-crime docuseries “For Heaven’s Sake.”

CASTING

Matthew Sato has been cast as Kia, a series regular role, in Disney Plus‘ new “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” portraying the brother of lead Dr. Lahela Kamealoha (Peyton Elizabeth Lee). Described as Lahela’s “hot older brother,” he is a charming, emotionally intelligent and charismatic guy who sometimes struggled with book smarts. The woman-centered reboot of ABC‘s “Doogie Howser” follows Lahela, a 16-year-old genius doctor in Hawaii. While she still lives with her family and barely has her driver’s license, her days are filled with making vital life-changing decisions. The series is written and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, along with Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar and Dayna and Jesse Bochco. Kasdan will direct the first episode. Sato, who is repped by AEFH, Luber Roklin Entertainment and C in Hawaii, is also a singer and songwriter.

DATES

Paramount Plus announced that the fourth season of its original half-hour comedy “No Activity” will premiere April 8. The series, co-developed, executive produced and written by Patrick Brammall and Trent O’Donnell, follows Special Agent Nick Cullen (Brammall) who, after realizing his dream of joining the FBI, is quick to discover it isn’t all he hoped it would be. When he’s assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he uncovers a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. Meanwhile, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows), who is also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own. Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Bob Odenkirk and Amy Sedaris return and will be joined by guest stars including Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb and Samara Weaving. In addition to Brammall and O’Donnell, the series is also executive produced by Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Joe Hardesty and Jason Burrows. Nina Pedrad, Steve Toltz and Becca Kinskey serve as co-executive producers. Watch a trailer below.

Nickelodeon’s new mockumentary-style comedy series “Drama Club,” from creators and executive producers Monica Sherer and Madeline Whitby, will premiere digitally on the Nick app and website March 13. “Drama Club” centers on a group of middle schoolers as they shine a light on the inner workings of their school’s overlooked drama club. The series stars Telci Huynh, Nathan Janak, Lili Brennan, Kensington Tallman, Chase Vacnin and Artyon Celestine. Executive producers are Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Eric Falconer, who also serves as showrunner. Watch a teaser below.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox released a preview for the second season of “The Moodys,” which premieres April 1 at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes. Following the special air time, the series will move to its regular time slot on Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. This season unfolds as the Moodys’ adult children move back home, subsequently wreaking havoc on their personal and family relationships. Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei and Jay Baruchel star. Watch the preview below.

Netflix premiered a trailer for “Last Chance U: Basketball,” a spinoff of Greg Whiteley’s football-centered docuseries, which will launch on March 10. The series’ eight episodes will follow the East Los Angeles College Huskies in their high stakes chase to an unprecedented California state basketball championship. Led by head coach John Mosley, the ELAC team consists of former D1 recruits and powerhouse athletes hustling to showcase their college potential amid personal hardships. In addition to Whiteley, Joe LaBracio, Lucas Smith and James D. Stern serve as executive producers. Co-executive producers on the project include Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Adam Leibowitz. Directors are Whiteley, Leibowitz and Daniel George McDonald. Watch the trailer below.

Comedy Central unveiled a preview clip of its upcoming hour-long “South Parq Vaccination Special,” which will premiere on March 10. The clip tackles social distancing, vaccines, reopening and QAnon. The Emmy and Peabody-award winning animated series “South Park” was co-created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone and follows four boys living in one screwed-up Colorado mountain town. Watch the clip below.

Paramount Plus‘ true crime documentary “For Heaven’s Sake” will premiere on March 4, and Variety has obtained an exclusive preview clip of the show ahead of launch. The series will follow the search for Harold Heaven, who mysteriously vanished from his remote cabin in Ontario, Canada in 1934. The clip, which balances levity and true crime, showcases Heaven’s great-great-nephew Mike Mildon and his true-crime-obsessed best friend Jackson Rowe trying to obtain a ground penetrating radar to find Heaven’s body. The show was created by executive producers and stars Mildon and Rowe, with Tony Yacenda, Dan Perrault, Joe Farrell, Jonas Prupas and Courtney Dobbins also serving as executive producers. Tim Johnson directs. Watch the exclusive clip below.

DEVELOPMENT

AMC Studios announced that it opened a writers’ room for potential new series “Moonhaven,” created by Peter Ocko. The project is being developed as part of AMC’s “scripts-to-series” model, which opens writers’ rooms to develop potential shows that, in success, move straight to a series order. Ocko, who is under an overall deal with the studio, will serve as showrunner if the project moves ahead. Deb Spera will join Ocko on the project as a non-writing executive producer. The drama, set 100 years in the future, focuses on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot who finds herself accused of a crime and abandoned on the titular Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the moon aimed at preventing the end of civilization on Earth. A natural skeptic, Bella is sucked into a conspiracy to gain control of the artificial intelligence responsible for Moonhaven’s miracles and joins a local detective to stop the forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will feature guests Daisy Ridley, Justice Smith and a performance by Ashe featuring Finneas. “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Leslie Jones, Elizabeth Olsen and a performance by Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos. Meanwhile, Jake Tapper and Glynn Turman will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” and Kelly Marie Tran will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

INITIATIVES

WarnerMedia announced it will expand its entry-level Access Writers program to give underrepresented voices and narratives a wider pathway to careers in the television industry. Formerly known as HBO Access, the program is one of several initiatives led by the company’s newly formed enterprise and inclusion department. The seven-month development program, which will be accepting applications from March 8 to March 21, will provide emerging writers access to mentorship, master classes, collaborative creative writing projects and other professional development opportunities. An advisory council comprising established producers and executives within WarnerMedia will help conduct a rigorous interviewing and screening process to select up to 20 writers across various genres for the program, doubling the cohort size from previous years. Completed material will be circulated to internal programming teams, agents and managers leading into staffing season. Apply at https://warnermediaaccess.submittable.com/.