‘Sopranos’ Creator David Chase Signs WarnerMedia First-Look Deal as ‘Many Saints of Newark’ Debuts

“The Sopranos” creator David Chase has signed a five year first-look deal with WarnerMedia.

News of the deal comes on the day that “The Many Saints of Newark,” a “Sopranos” prequel film written by Chase and Lawrence Konner, is debuting in theaters and on HBO Max. Under his new deal, Chase will develop content for HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Nicole Lambert is the executive vice president of Chase Films and producer of “The Many Saints of Newark” alongside Chase.

“David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry,” said Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max. “HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max.”

Chase is best known for creating “The Sopranos,” which is frequently in the conversation for best TV show of all time. The show debuted on HBO back in 1999 and ran for six seasons and 86 episodes. The show proved to be a cultural phenomenon, offering a grounded portrayal of life within the modern New Jersey mafia. It also helped usher in a new era of prestige TV in cable, winning 21 Emmy Awards and five Golden Globes at a time when such award shows were still dominated by broadcast television. Its Emmy win for best drama series in 2004 made it the first cable series to win that award.

“David has a singular voice and is a gifted writer and filmmaker,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “His work is pure and authentic, and highly compelling for a broad audience. The critical reception of ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ speaks to David’s mastery of both film and television. We are thrilled to keep David in the Warner Bros. family.”

Chase is repped by UTA, Gendler & Kelly, and 42 West.