Magician Jason Latimer Launches Lesson Plans With Sony Pictures TV’s Impossible Science Channel – Global Bulletin

EDU-TAINMENT

Sony Pictures Television‘s YouTube channel Impossible Science, fronted by magician Jason Latimer, has partnered with the Los Angeles County Office of Education and the Los Angeles Unified School District to provide programming blocks in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

The lesson plans, which are funded via Sony Pictures Global Relief Fund for COVID-19, can be used as part of the KLCS summer and winter learning programming blocks, which are focused on supporting children’s education through home school periods and vacations.

Over 30 bespoke plans, based on existing ‘Impossible Science’ YouTube videos, are available for educators and parents to download via a free-to-access website.

Impossible Science was launched with Latimer at the helm in fall 2020. Since then it has grown exponentially with nearly 220 STEM-inspired videos, amassing over 40 million views worldwide.

David Gulpilil in “Goldstone”. Everett Collection

AWARD

David Gulpilil, the iconic Indigenous actor who died earlier this week, is to be given a lifetime achievement award in Australia next week. Gulpilil (aka David Dalaithngu) will be posthumously awarded the Longford Lyell Award for “truly outstanding contributions” to the film industry by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts. The event will take place Wednesday at the Sydney Opera House where Gulpilil will be honored inside the building and out. His image is to be projected onto exterior of the famous building. He will receive the award on the 50th anniversary of his trailblazing performance in the 1971 movie “Walkabout.” – Patrick Frater

FESTIVALS

The Middle East Media Initiative (MEMI), a mentoring program at the USC School of Cinematic Arts dedicated to supporting and training the new generation of Arab TV writers is partnering with the nascent Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to host a television writing workshop that will run Dec. 3-7.

The workshop conducted by SCA screenwriting professors David Isaacs and Chapman’s Mort Nathan who are known for their work on shows such as “Mad Men” and “The Simpsons,” will focus on developing eight Saudi TV projects. Saudi writers whose projects were selected by the Red Sea Lodge, the fest’s training and mentorship entity, through a competitive process, will work collaboratively in a writers’ room setting to help develop one another’s projects.

The MEMI collaboration with the Red Sea fest follows a longstanding partnership between MEMI and the ongoing Cairo Film Festival which this year involves 11 series projects from across the Arab world, including one from Saudi Arabia. – Nick Vivarelli

Red Sea International Film Festival

Meanwhile, the Sundance Institute and Picturehouse Cinemas have revealed that the 2022 edition of the Sundance Film Festival: London will return to the Picturehouse Central cinemas June 9-12, 2022. The edition, the event’s seventh, has added Wendy Mitchell to the team as London producer.

Mitchell will continue her existing work as a freelance journalist and as Nordic and U.K. delegate for the San Sebastian International Film Festival.