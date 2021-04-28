Keith Le Goy Named Sony Pictures Chairman of Distribution and Networks

Longtime Sony Pictures Entertainment executive Keith Le Goy has been named the studio’s chairman of worldwide distribution and networks.

Le Goy joins SPE motion picture group’s Tom Rothman and global TV studios and corporate development’s Ravi Ahuja as one of three chairman-level leaders running the studio’s business under Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra.

In addition to continuing to oversee Sony Pictures Television’s international networks operations, programming and strategy unit and Funimation division, Le Goy — who has been at SPE for 22 years — will also help to lead the studio’s newly combined theatrical, home entertainment and TV distribution and marketing businesses alongside Josh Greenstein.

Here’s the full memo from Vinciquerra:

I am pleased to announce that Keith Le Goy has been named Chairman, Worldwide Distribution and Networks. In this role, Keith will continue to oversee SPT’s international networks operations, programming and strategy group and our Funimation business, with my oversight. Keith will also co-lead our recently merged theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution and marketing businesses with Josh Greenstein, with Tom Rothman’s oversight.

Over the last few years, Keith’s responsibilities and oversight have grown significantly across SPE’s multiple lines of business. His new title reflects that expansion and the outstanding leadership he has shown.

During his 22 years at SPE, Keith has been at the center of some of the studio’s most transformative initiatives and accomplishments – most recently leading the complex negotiations for the unprecedented output deals with Netflix and Disney. Keith has also been an integral part of SPE’s restructuring of several of the studio’s businesses and operations, including our “Reimagining SPE” efforts, which brought together SPT’s global networks operations and worldwide distribution/home entertainment businesses into a single business group operating in a territory management model. Additionally, Keith, along with Josh Greenstein, drove the effort to combine the studio’s theatrical, home entertainment and television distribution marketing operations into one unit, and established a regional model to integrate our international distribution businesses, which is creating greater collaboration among the various teams and opening up more opportunities with our partners around the world.

Keith previously served as President of Distribution before expanding his role to include oversight of home entertainment and networks. Prior to that, Keith was President of International Distribution and was SPT’s Executive Vice President of Distribution. Previous to that, he held leadership positions in TV distribution in Latin America, based in our Miami office, and in Europe, based in our European headquarters in London.

Please join me in congratulating Keith on this well-earned promotion.

Tony