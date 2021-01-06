Hulu Sets ‘Solar Opposites’ Season 2 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu set a premiere date for “Solar Opposites” Season 2, and Animal Planet announced “Puppy Bowl XVII.”

DATES

Hulu’s adult animated comedy series “Solar Opposites” will return for a second season on March 26. The series follows four aliens, Korvo (Justin Roiland), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack), who escape their exploding homes to start a new life in suburban America. The upcoming season will see the pack on a mission to protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve, consume them and terraform the Earth. The series comes from “Rick & Morty” creator Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. Watch the announcement below.

“Puppy Bowl XVII” will launch its three-hour special event on Animal Planet and Discovery Plus on Feb. 7. Hosted by “Puppy Bowl” veteran Dan Schachner, it will feature 70 puppies from 22 shelters across nine Northeastern states. It will introduce an all-new venue, where adoptable puppies of Team Ruff and Team Fluff will face off in a game of “Puppy Bowl.” The series is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

STREAMING

NBA TV is now available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. With an NBA TV subscription, Prime members will have access to NBA’s 24/7 linear television network, which includes a selection of regular season and postseason games, in-depth studio analyses, original programming and a selection of live WNBA games. Amazon also offers an NBA League Pass, which provides access to hundreds of out-of-market games. NBA TV is available for $6.99/month or $59.99/year, and NBA League Pass costs $28.99/month or $199/year.

DEVELOPMENT

OWN announced an all-new slate of “SuperSoul Conversations” to stream exclusively on Discovery Plus, starting later this month. The show, hosted by Oprah Winfrey, will feature intimate conversations with entertainment industry professionals, including Cicely Tyson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Martha Beck, Jon Meacham and Chip and Joanna Gaines, who will open up about the challenges and societal biases they overcame to launch their careers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBC Universal, was named chair of Ad Council’s board of directors. In her new role, Yaccarino will collaborate with Ad Council’s leadership and executive committee to further its mission to address sociopolitical issues through the media. She will also contribute to the public education campaign on driving the industry’s support for COVID Vaccine education effort. Yaccarino will serve in the role until June 30, 2022.

A3 Artists Agency named Doug Fronk as partner and head of television literary. Prior to joining A3, Fronk spent much of his career at Paradigm Talent Agency, where he started as an assistant in the TV literary department and worked his way up to co-head of the department. He notably packaged TV shows like “Black-ish,” “Cobra Kai” and “Punky Brewster,” and sold the Disney Plus series “Sulphur Springs” and Netflix’s “Southern Country Comfort.” Fronk will be based in A3’s Los Angeles office.

Talent agent Marion Campbell Kammer joined Buchwald, following her 16-year career at TalentWorks. Kammer has worked with several notable talents including “Gilmore Girls” star Melissa McCarthy and “Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik. Clients following Kammer to Buchwald include Raymond Cham Jr., Judy Reyes, Fernanda Andrade, Josh Cooke, Tamara Podemski, Matthew Del Negro, Jay Lee and Hallea Jones. Prior to joining TalentWorks, Kammer was an assistant at Gersh and Coast to Coast Talent Group.

PODCASTS

OBB Sound and Rolling Stone will launch an original podcast series, “Too Long; Didn’t Watch,” on Jan. 12. In the series, host and Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall will invite guests to watch the first and last episodes of a groundbreaking TV series they have never seen. Then, the guests must try to guess what happens between the two episodes of the show. Jon Hamm, Lena Dunham, Alison Brie, Kumail Nanjiani are among the guests on the podcast.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome Regina King, Jake Tapper and Best Coast, while Don Cheadle, Taylor Kinney and Michael Kiwanuka will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Samantha Bee and Paul Mescal will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome Ted Danson, Brooks Wheelan and Chris Coleman.