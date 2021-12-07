TNT Releases ‘Snowpiercer’ Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

TNT released a trailer for Season 3 of “Snowpiercer,” which premieres on Jan. 24, 2022 at 9 p.m.

The series, an adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s 2013 film and Jacques Lob’s 1982 graphic novel of the same name, follows the last living human beings who take refuge on a perpetually moving train after the Earth becomes a frozen wasteland. Season 3 stars include Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Archie Panjabi, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, Mike O’Malley, Chelsea Harris and Steven Ogg.

“Melanie’s sacrifice gave us a map. We find New Eden, then we go back for the others,” Layton (Diggs) says in the Season 3 trailer, referring to a warm location to start life over outside of the train.

“Snowpiercer” is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Aubrey Nealon, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, Scott Derrickson and the original film’s producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. Tomorrow Studios produces along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

CASTING

Variety has exclusively learned that Kandi Burruss, Robinne Lee, Kelly Price and Dorien Wilson have been cast in Allblk’s upcoming comedy series “À La Carte.” The series follows Mahogany Rose (Pauline Dyer), a 20-something Black overachiever who holds herself to high moral standards until she finds Kaleb, the man of her dreams, who is already in a relationship. Burruss will play free-spirited sex shop owner Nicole. Lee will play Fabiola Ford, who is successful in the fashion industry and provides Mahogany with tough love when her dating issues spill into work. Price and Wilson play Mahogany’s parents Lyric and Victor, respectively. Executive producers include director Dijon Talton for The Talton Company, Meagan Good, Katrina Y. Nelson, Prodigy Arts Entertainment’s Christopher O’Conner and Allblk’s general manager Brett Dismuke and senior vice president of development and production Nikki Love.

EXECUTIVES

John Zaccario has been promoted to president of GSN, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s game show-centric cable channel and related platforms. He had been executive VP and head of ad sales. “Our game show businesses are incredibly important areas of focus for us and we will continue to invest and expand them into the future,” said Ravi Ahuja, Sony’s chairman of global television studios. Zaccario joined GSN in 2008.