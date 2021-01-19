‘Snowpiercer’ Renewed for Season 3 at TNT (EXCLUSIVE)

“Snowpiercer” has been renewed for Season 3 at TNT, Variety has learned exclusively.

News of the renewal comes just under a week ahead of the launch of Season 2, which is set to debut on TNT on Jan. 25. Season 1 of the show aired from May-July 2020.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, “Snowpiercer” centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. It is based on the graphic novel and 2013 film of the same name.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Steven Ogg

“Snowpiercer” has had a long and circuitous route to the small screen. The show was first put into development in 2015, ordered to pilot in 2016, and ordered to series in 2018. Original showrunner and series creator Josh Friedman left the show, with Graeme Manson taking over as showrunner. After that, Scott Derrickson, the pilot’s original director, did not return for the pilot’s reshoots, citing creative differences with Manson’s new vision for the show. James Hawes came onboard to direct the reshoots in July 2018. It was then announced that the show would be moving to TBS, but was brought back to TNT in October 2019. At the time of the original TBS move, it was announced the show had been renewed for a second season.

“Snowpiercer” is produced by Tomorrow Studios along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Manson, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. Manson, who wrote the first episode of the series, will return as showrunner for Season 2. ITV Studios handles international distribution.