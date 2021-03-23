‘Snowfall’ Renewed By FX for Fifth Season

“Snowfall,” the acclaimed drama set during the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles in the 1980s, has been renewed for a fifth season by FX, the network announced on Tuesday.

Currently airing its fourth season, the show has seen a 41% increase in total viewers over its past season, with an average of 5.1 million people across all platforms.

“‘Snowfall’ has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “Its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season.”

The current season is set in 1985, as dealers in South Central Los Angeles led by Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) are profiting enormously from the increased demand for crack cocaine — just as the devastating effects of the drug are also beginning to hit home, and cause waves from the White House to CIA headquarters. Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Amin Joseph, Angela Louis, Michael Hyatt, Isaiah John, Kevin Carroll, and Suzy Nakamura also star.

“Snowfall” was created by the late filmmaker John Singleton, along with Eric Amadia and Dave Andron. Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie executive produce the show, and Andron serves as the showrunner. It airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and streams the next day on FX on Hulu.

The Season 4 finale will air on April 21.