Snoop Dogg Wants a New ‘Mythic Quest’ Expansion in Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV Plus released the trailer for Season 2 of “Mythic Quest,” which will premiere to the streamer on May 7 with the first two episodes of the nine-episode season.

Following the success of the Raven’s Banquet video game, the new season sees that most of the team has returned to the office to help launch an epic new expansion. However, Ian (Rob McElhenney) and newly promoted co-creative director Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) struggle with the game’s direction.

“We’ve been working really well together,” Ian assures before yelling “boom” post-fist bump with Poppy.

“I’ve seen this pattern before,” David (David Hornsby) responds. “It’s the calm before the divorce.”

In the meantime, the rest of the team is figuring out issues of their own. C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles unresolved issues from his past; the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test not just video games, but an office romance, and David grapples with losing yet another woman in his life when Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi). Getting along with your co-workers after all, as the trailer asserts, is a full-time job. The series will also feature Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs. Snoop Dogg, who appears in the trailer is one of the new season’s guest stars. “Drunk History” creator and actor Derek Waters is another.

“Mythic Quest” was created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. They executive produce alongside Michael Rotenberg, Nicholas Frenkel, Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, Gérard Guillemot and Hornsby. A special standalone episode, “Everbright,” will stream ahead of the new series premiere on April 16.