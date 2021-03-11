Snoop Dogg, La La Anthony, Serayah Join 50 Cent’s ‘Black Mafia Family’ Series at Starz

Starz announced its expanding the cast of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s “Black Mafia Family” with the addition of Snoop Dogg (“Dolemite Is My Name,” “Training Day”), La La Anthony (“The Chi,” “Think Like a Man”) and Serayah (“Empire”).

The series is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory— two brothers who rose from southwest Detroit in the late ‘80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the United States.

In his recurring role, Snoop Dogg will play Pastor Swift, the Flenory family’s spiritual advisor. Swift believes in the power of the Lord, but eventually becomes enveloped in every part of the Flenory’s life. He helps them find a lawyer and becomes a confidante. Their father resents Swift’s attention over the family, but all the good he does is undeniable.

Anthony and Serayah will both recur as guest stars, playing Markaisha Taylor and Lori Walker, respectively. Taylor is the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer that the Flenory brothers befriend. Seeing Terry’s sense of purpose, she develops a friendship with him, which eventually leading to an affair that puts everything Terry has built at stake. On the other hand, Walker is Demetrius’ girlfriend and mother of his child. Her world centers around their daughter Neeka and she expects less from Demetrius than when she first fell for him.

Filming for “Black Mafia Family” began in January. The show is part of the multi-series overall deal Jackson signed with Starz in 2018. He serves as executive producer alongside showrunner, producer and writer Randy Huggins. Terri Kopps, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements are also executive producers.

Tasha Smith, who was upped to executive producer, will direct multiple episodes of a cast that also features Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (who is playing his father), Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Wood Harris and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight.