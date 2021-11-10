‘SNL’s’ Kyle Mooney, Bento Box’s Ben Jones Set Netflix Comedy Series ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’

Netflix has ordered the hybrid comedy series “Saturday Morning All Star Hits” from Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones.

The series will feature a combination of adult animated segments as well as live-action. It is described as a celebration of all that is 80s and 90s television. In the series, twin hosts Skip and Treybor (both played by Mooney) take viewers on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience.

Mooney and Jones created the series and will serve as executive producers. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Katy Jenson of Broadway video will also executive produce along with Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara of Bento Box Entertainment, Dave McCary, and Scott Gairdner. Bento Box will serve as the animation studio on the series.

The eight-episode series will debut on Netflix on Dec. 10.

Mooney is currently a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” joining the show in 2013. He has previously played people like Rand Paul, Neil Cavuto, Jim Acosta, and Bradley Cooper on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series. His other TV credits include “Arrested Development,” “Drunk History,” and “Rick and Morty.” He has also appeared in films like “Zoolander 2” and “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.”

He is repped by UTA, Rise Management, and Myman Greenspan.

Jones is the creative director of Bento Box, the animation studio behind shows like “Bob’s Burgers” at Fox, “Paradise PD” at Netflix, and “Central Park” at Apple. He previously created the television shows “Neon Knome” for Adult Swim, Problem Solverz” for Cartoon Network, and “Stone Quackers” for Fox and FXX.