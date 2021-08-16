Discovery Plus Orders ‘SmartLess’ Docuseries With Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett

“Jason, Sean and Will are three absolute legends who have accomplished so much in this industry – from comedy to drama, on the stage and to our screens,” said Lisa Holme, senior vice president of content and commercial Strategy for Discovery, Inc., in a statement. “As they are now conquering the world of podcasts, we’re excited to show an entirely new side of them in this docuseries, where we will have incredible access to all the behind-the-scenes moments from what is sure to be an insightful and hilarious tour.”

During the program, the three actors try to spur education through talk and humor. In each episode of “SmartLess,” one of the hosts reveals a mystery guest to the other two, sparking new conversation.

“SmartLess” podcast guests have included Vice President Kamala Harris, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Ricky Gervais, Bryan Cranston, Paul McCartney, Tina Fey, Awkwafina, W. Kamau Bell, Stacey Abrams, Billie Eilish and Megan Rapinoe. The podcast ranks highly in the comedy and overall categories on iTunes. As of August 1, new episodes will be released exclusively for one week on Amazon Music and Wondery+ before they are widely available on all other platforms.

The deal for “SmartLess” was put together by Aleen Keshishian of Lighthouse Management & Media.