Skydance Television Inks First-Look Deal With Impact to Source Content From Emerging Writers

Skydance Television, the diversified media company behind “Grace and Frankie,” “Altered Carbon” and “Jack Ryan,” has inked a first-look deal with global talent network and development accelerator program Impact. The contract will enable Skydance to source television content from writers around the world through Impact’s proprietary open application and evaluation system. Impact’s algorithm claims to democratize access for the entertainment industry, removing bias from the submission process so that applicants can be considered regardless of their location, demographic or representation status.

“We are thrilled to partner with Impact in discovering the next great storytellers to further enhance and diversify our television slate,” said Skydance President and COO Jesse Sisgold in a statement. “This innovative approach to utilize the benefits of both technology and taste-making in order to amplify the voices of creators — whatever their geography, background, or connectivity to the traditional studio system — builds on Skydance’s goal of discovering emerging talent from all over the world and bringing their stories to global audiences.”

“Skydance is one of the most forward-thinking companies in the industry, who continually challenge the status quo by exploring new business models and paths to create premium content across genres and mediums,” Impact CEO Tyler Mitchell added.

Through the open submission process, which kicks off on Feb. 11, writers will be able to submit ideas in four categories that Impact and Skydance will seek throughout the year. The first two are “Premium Dramas” and “Elevated Grounded Sci-Fi.”

Last December, Variety reported that Skydance had struck an exclusive first-look agreement with Exile Content Studio to develop scripted English-language Latinx-based series. The media company, which has produced projects such as “Condor” and “Jack Reacher,” is set to develop P. Djéli Clark’s fantasy historical novella “Ring Shout,” and co-develop an English-language remake of hit South Korean fantasy drama “Hotel Del Luna” with CJ ENM and its subsidiary Studio Dragon. The partnership between Skydance and CJ ENM, the studio behind Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed “Parasite,” was signed last June. Skydance’s other investment partners include Tencent Holdings and Redbird Capital. In 2020, Impact inked a first-look deal with Netflix Films to source and develop feature film projects across four genres.