Jeremy Strong to Star in 9/11 Series as Tobias Lindholm Signs First-Look Deal With Sister

Sister has signed a first-look TV deal with producer, writer, and director Tobias Lindholm.

Lindholm has already set up his first project for development under the deal — the limited series “The Best of Us,” with “Succession” star Jeremy Strong attached to star.

“We are fortunate to have Jeremy as a partner with Tobias on ‘The Best of Us;’ and we look forward to their thoughtful and human depiction of those heroes that serve on the frontlines for the greater good,” said Sister’s Stacey Snider.

Strong has been developing “The Best of Us” with Lindholm for some time and will executive produce in addition to starring. The series is also being developed with journalist and author Chris Smith, who will serve as consulting producer. Lindholm is writing, directing, and executive producing. Kate Fenske and Carolyn Strauss of Sister will also executive produce.

The series will explore the human fallout of September 11th with its rain of debris and toxic dust. Through a mosaic of characters including first responders, students, teachers, New Yorkers, and volunteers working on The Pile, it examines how they were affected and how we treated them. It confronts a failing system and celebrates the very best of us.

Lindholm most recently co-wrote the Academy Award-winning film “Another Round.” He also directed and wrote the limited series “The Investigation.” He co-created the series “Borgen” and co-wrote and directed two episodes of the popular Netflix series “Mindhunter.” He will make his English-language feature directoral debut with the Netflix thriller “The Good Nurse” starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne.

He is repped by WME and Ithaka Media.

Strong won the Emmy for his role as Kendall Roy in HBO’s “Succession,” which recently debuted its third season. He is also known for starring in films like “The Trial fo the Chicago 7,” “Lincoln,” “The Big Short,” and “Molly’s Game.” His upcoming projects include “Armageddon Time” opposite Anthony Hopkins and the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro.”

He is repped by WME, Sugar23, and ID.

Sister’s current slate includes the HBO/Sky series “Landscapers” starring Olivia Colman and David Thewlis and “The Power” for Amazon, as well as “Gangs of London,” “The Split,” and “The Baby.”