‘The Simpsons’ Parodies ‘Parasite,’ ‘The Ring,’ TikTok and ‘Bambi’ in Latest ‘Treehouse of Horror’

Oscar-winning film “Parasite” gets the “Treehouse of Horror” treatment in the Season 33 edition of “The Simpsons'” annual Halloween episode. “Treehouse of Horror XXXII,” which also parodies “Bambi,” “The Ringer” and more, airs Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. on Fox.

In the segment “Bong Joon Ho’s ‘This Side of Parasite,'” the Simpsons live in a squalid basement apartment, but aim to change their circumstances after Bart is hired as a tutor by wealthy superstar Rainier Wolfcastle.

Eventually, Bart arranges to have Homer hired as Wolfcastle’s new chauffeur, while Marge gets a gig as the house maid, Lisa is hired as art teacher and even baby Maggie lands a job as groundskeeper. But when Wolfcastle goes on vacation and the Simpsons throw a party in the manor, they discover others have been secretly living in the house, too — Kirk and Luann, who are not happy that the Simpsons took their jobs — and a fight erupts between the “parasites.”

Other segments in this latest “Treehouse of Horror” include a twist on Disney’s “Bambi” — just, well, a lot more gruesome. Meanwhile, in “Nightmare on Elm Tree,” trees take their revenge on the citizens of Springfield. Keep an eye out for “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The Wizard of Oz” references — as well as an actual guest voice from basketball player Tree Rollins.

In “Poetic Interlude,” a Vincent Price-style voice reads the children’s book “The Telltale Bart,” while Edward Gorey-style animation illustrates the tale. And in a parody of “The Ring,” the Springfield Elementary kids discover that anyone who watches a TikTok video will die in seven days. Lisa hatches a plan to stop TikTok from killing viewers.

John Frink wrote “Treehouse of Horror XXXII,” while Matthew Faughnan directed. Here’s a first look at the poster for this year’s episode: