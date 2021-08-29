Simone Swink to Lead ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’

ABC News will turn to an insider to lead its flagship morning program.

Simone Swink, a longtime senior staffer at the show, has been named its senior producer, according to a memo sent to employees by Kim Godwin, president of ABC News Sunday.

Swink takes a role which has been left vacant for months. The show, a pillar of the economics of both ABC and it’s parent company, Walt Disney, was previously supervised by Michael Corn, who left abruptly earlier this year, and was recently accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed last week. Corn has denied the allegations.

More to come…