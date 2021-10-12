Apple TV Plus Releases ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “The Shrink Next Door,” which premieres the first three episodes of the eight-episode series on Nov. 12, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through Dec. 17.

The series stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson and is inspired by true events and the podcast of the same name. “The Shrink Next Door” follows the decades-long manipulation and exploitation by psychiatrist Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin Markowitz (Ferrel). Dr. Ike is accompanied by his unsuspecting wife Bonnie Herschkopf (Wilson) and though Marty may be defenseless against Dr. Ike, his sister Phyllis is not (Hahn).

“The Shrink Next Door” is directed by Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz and based on the script by Georgia Pritchett. Ferrell and Rudd also serve as executive producers, along with Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions. Pritchett executive produces in addition to write as well, and Showalter executive produces alongside Jordana Mollick on behalf of Semi-Formal Productions. Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez and Aaron Hart for Wondery, and Jared Snadberg, Katie Boyce and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media also serve as executive producers with the podcast’s host Joe Nocera as co-executive producer. Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video revealed a trailer for upcoming adult animated comedy series “Fairfax.” The series will premiere all eight episode on Oct. 29 and stars Skyler Gisondo, Kiersey Clemons, Peter S. Kim and Jaboukie Young-White as four middle school best friends on their quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles. The guest cast of “Fairfax” includes Pamela Adlon, Jeff Bottoms, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rob Delaney, Zoey Deutch, Cotlon Dunn, John Leguizamo, Camila Mendes, Larry Owens, Linda Park, Billy Porter, Ben Schwartz, Tim Simons and J.B. Smoove, among others. The series is created and executive produced by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, along with executive producers Jon Zimelis and Jason U. Nadler for Serious Business and Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonia Canobbio for Titmouse. The artist Somehoodlum serves as consulting producer alongside media brand Pizzaslime. Watch the trailer below.