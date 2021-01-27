Hulu’s ‘Shrill’ to End With Season 3

The third season of “Shrill” will be its last, Hulu confirmed to Variety.

The streaming comedy, which is based on the book “Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman” by Lindy West, stars Aidy Bryant as Annie, a woman who wants to change her life, but not her body. Over the course of the first two seasons, Annie has faced some demons, including a complicated relationship with her mother (Julia Sweeney), her boss (John Cameron Mitchell) and an online troll (Beck Bennett) but still struggled with her romantic relationship with boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones).

Variety exclusively broke the news of “Shrill’s” eight-episode third season renewal in March of last year, just two months after the second season launched.

Prior to that renewal, showrunner Ali Rushfield told Variety that future episodes would include Annie having to contend with Ryan both on a personal and professional level, since Season 2 left him working in the same office as her.

“From my personal experience, and I won’t get into the details, but those people do not just go away. It could be someone that stays in your life for a year or 30 years, you just never know. And certainly someone like her isn’t just going to be like, ‘Goodbye to that,’” she said.

The writers’ room for the third and final season began in March of last year and production completed filming in Portland, Ore. under producer Warner Bros. Television’s COVID-safe guidelines. Filming “Shrill” in the fall kept Bryant from appearing on this season of her NBC late-night sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live.”

“Shrill” was created by West, Bryant and Rushfield, who all executive produce. The show hails from Warner Bros., with Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video, and Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman of Brownstone Prods. also serving as executive producers. Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens and Patti Harrison also star.