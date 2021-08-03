Showtime Uber Series ‘Super Pumped’ Casts Kerry Bishé (EXCLUSIVE)

Kerry Bishé has joined the Showtime anthology series “Super Pumped,” the first season of which will tackle the rise of ride sharing company Uber.

Bishé joins previously announced cast members Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler. Gordon-Levitt will star as Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick, while Chandler will play Texas venture capitalist Bill Gurley. Bishé will star as Austin Geidt, Uber employee number four – the smart and tough woman who was boots on the ground as Uber expanded from city to city.

The role reunites Bishé with “Billions” co-creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien, who are two of the three co-writers and co-showrunners on “Super Pumped.” Bishé previously appeared in the first season of “Billions.” She recently starred in the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” and is also known for her role in the AMC drama “Halt and Catch Fire.” Her other TV credits include “Narcos” and “Scrubs,” while she has also appeared in films like “Argo.”

She is repped by Brookside Artist Management and WME.

The first season of “Super Pumped” is based on Mike Isaac’s book of the same name. Pivoting on Kalanick and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Gurley, the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. It is the first season of a planned anthology series that will focus on a different major business world story each season.

Beth Schacter serves as co-writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on “Super Pumped” along with Koppelman and Levien. Paul Schiff, Allyce Ozarski and Stephen Schiff also executive produce. Isaac is co-executive producer.