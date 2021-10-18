Showtime Drama Series ‘Three Women’ Adds Blair Underwood, Lola Kirke to Cast

Showtime announced that Blair Underwood and Lola Kirk have been cast in the upcoming drama series “Three Women” based on Lisa Taddeo’s book of the same name.

As a series regular, Underwood will play Richard, a popular chef who is blindsided when his wife Sloane (DeWanda Wise) enters a sexual relationship with another man. Lola Kirke plays the recurring guest role of Jenny, a free spirit who may be the only woman Sloane has ever been close to.

Along with Wise, previously announced stars include Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin and Ravi Patel. The series is a story of female desire, charting the paths of three women completely overturning their lives. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur, enters her affair despite being in an open marriage already when she meets two new strangers. Homemaker Lina (Gilpin) enters an affair after a decade in a passionless marriage. Maggie is a student who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. A writer named Gia (Woodley) persuades the women to tell their stories, and her relationship with them ends up changing her own life, too. Patel plays Dr. Henry, a charming doctor who is confident about his effect on women.

Underwood’s credits include directing, producing and starring in upcoming psychological thriller “Viral.” He also stars in Season 2 of the HBO Max romantic comedy anthology “Love Life,” premiering on Oct. 28, as well as the ABC sequel series of the NBC legal drama “L.A. Law,” which he will executive produce while reprising his original role. Underwood has also appeared in “Sex and the City,” “Bad Hair,” When They See Us,” “Quantico” and others. He has received a Tony Award for starring in “A Soldier’s Play,” an Emmy Award for producing “Give” and a Grammy Award for co-narrating the audiobook “An Inconvenient Truth.” He is repped by ICM, Thruline and Felker Toczek Suddelson Abramson.

Kirke will next be seen in HBO’s upcoming untitled limited series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers. She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video comedy-drama “Mozart in the Jungle.” Kirke’s other credits include “The Premise,” “Lost Girls” and “American Woman.” On stage, she will appear in the NY Theatre Workshop production of “Three Sisters” opposite Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac. She is repped by One Entertainment, ICM Partners, Sloane, Offer and Weber & Dern.

“Three Women” is executive produced by showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric, Emmy Rossum and Taddeo, who also writes on the series. Louise Friedberg will direct and executive produce the first two episodes.