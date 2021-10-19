Showtime Drama Series ‘Three Women’ Casts Austin Stowell (EXCLUSIVE)

Austin Stowell has been cast in the upcoming Showtime drama series “Three Women,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is based on the book of the same name by Lisa Taddeo. It is described as a portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. There is Sloane (DeWanda Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story, and Maggie, a North Dakota student who weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. There is Lina (Betty Gilpin), a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Gia (Shailene Woodley) is a writer grieving the loss of her family, persuades each of these three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories, and her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Along with Wise, Woodley, and Gilpin, Stowell’s cast members include Blair Underwood and Lola Kirke. Stowell will appear in the recurring role of Aidan, the “Indiana James Dean” for whom Lina is ready to upend her whole life.

Stowell’s most recent TV credits are the Hulu series adaptation of “Catch-22” and Stephen Spielberg’s “Amazing Stories” reboot at Apple. He also made a cameo appearance in the season finale of “The White Lotus.” His film credits include “Fantasy Island,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “Colossal,” “Bridge of Spies,” and “Whiplash.” He just wrapped work on the Netflix shows “The Last Will and Testament of Charles Abernathy” and “Breathe.” He will next be seen in the feature “The Hating Game” opposite Lucy Hale.

He is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Taddeo is adapting “Three Women” for the screen and will also serve as an executive producer on the series. Laura Eason will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum will also executive produce, with Louise Friedberg attached to executive produce and direct the first two episodes.