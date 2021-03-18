Showtime Reveals ‘The Chi,’ ‘Black Monday’ Premiere Dates (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Showtime announced the premiere dates of “The Chi,” “Black Monday” and “Flatbush Misdemeanors,” and Netflix released the official trailer for “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!”

DATES

Showtime announced that the fourth season of “The Chi,” the third season of “Black Monday” and the freshman comedy “Flatbush Misdemeanors” will premiere on May 23. “The Chi” will kick off the night at 9 p.m., with “Black Monday” following at 10 p.m. and “Flatbush Misdemeanors” at 10:30 p.m. Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe, “The Chi” is a timely coming-of-age story that follows a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The cast of the fourth season includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker. Luke James and Curtiss Cook have been upped to series regulars, while Kandi Burruss and La La Anthony are set to return as guest stars, along with Tabitha Brown and Jason Weaver. In addition to Waithe, Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Rishi Rajani and showrunner Justin Hillian serve as executive producers. “Black Monday” is a comedy about a motley crew of underdogs who caused the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. The series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and Paul Scheer. The 10-episode third season is a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television. The series was created by showrunners and executive producers David Caspe and Jordan Cahan. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are executive producers on the series alongside Cheadle; Rannells and Hall are producers. Created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, “Flatbush Misdemeanors” is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others. Many of the roles will be cast with actors from Brooklyn or the Flatbush neighborhood, including Kristin Dodson in the role of Zayna, one of Dan’s outspoken high school students. “Flatbush Misdemeanors” is a co-production by Showtime and Avalon. Showrunner Nastaran Dibai, pilot director Justin Tipping and Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin and Chloe Pisello for Avalon serve as executive producers alongside Iso and Perlman.

“Ghost Brothers: Lights Out” will launch April 17 on Discovery Plus. The first three episodes will be available at launch, with the additional five episodes to premiere every Saturday. The Ghost Brothers — Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey — will explore disturbed hotspots across the country. Sizing up local legends and supernatural stories, they’re ready to expose exactly who, or what, haunted holdouts remain in these locations. Jim Casey, Ross Kaiman and Rob Saffi are executive producers for Painless Productions, and Christine Shuler is the executive producer for Discovery Plus. Watch a sneak peek below.

OWN announced that the third season of “Ready to Love” will premiere on April 2 at 9 p.m. Hosted by Tommy Miles, the popular dating series returns with an all-new cast in Houston exploring the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. Produced by Will Packer, the series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

The annual “Urban One Honors” show, which celebrates the accomplishments of African American woman, is set to premiere on May 16 at 9 p.m. It will be simulcast for the first time on the sister network Cleo TV. Erica Campbell and Roland Martin will host the event. This year’s theme is ‘Women Leading the Change,’ which will highlight the extraordinary contributions of women in business, media, health, politics, leading to impactful change within the Black community. The show is executive produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Susan Henry, Robert Boyd of Swirl Films and Jazz Smollett. Kashon Powell is vice president of programming for Radio One, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is senior director of talent and casting. Robyn Greene Arrington is vice president of original programming and production.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!,” which premieres on April 14. Consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, the series will follow Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), a successful business owner and bachelor, who unexpectedly becomes a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) to make Sasha feel right at home. “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!” is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx, who serves as an executive producer alongside her father. Showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans directed the first six episodes, while executive producer Ken Whittingham directed the final two. Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmens and Valente Rodriguez also star. Additionally, Jackée Harry and Luenell will make guest appearances. Watch the trailer below.

Freeform released a trailer for the psychological mystery series “Cruel Summer,” which is set to premiere with a two-hour event on April 20 at 9 p.m. Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series will follow two young women: Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner (Chiara Aurelia), the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee and Brooklyn Sudano will also star. “Cruel Summer” comes from eOne and was created by Bert V. Royal. Tia Napolitano serves as showrunner. Executive producers also include Royal and Iron Ocean Productions’ Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple. Max Winkler directs and executive produces the pilot. Watch the trailer below.

RENEWALS

OWN announced that it has renewed “Ready to Love,” “Put a Ring On It,” “Black Love,” “Family or Fiancé” and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville.” The second season of “Put a Ring On It,” will premiere this summer. With help from master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach, three longtime couples will be pushed outside their comfort zones and embark on the ultimate relationship test. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. The fifth season of “Black Love” is set to premiere this spring. Created by husband-and-wife filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, the series will continue to present Black love stories from successful business people and entertainment icons, as well as everyday couples. The new season will feature Chance and Tabitha Brown, R&B singer Kenny Lattimore and Judge Faith Jenkins and Grammy winner Ledisi and husband Ron Young. The series is produced by Confluential Films. The second season of “Family or Fiancé” will premiere this summer. Hosted by relationship expert Tracy McMillan, the series follows engaged couples who bring their disapproving families together for three days under one roof. In this high-stakes social experiment, the couples and extended families participate in activities designed to strengthen their bonds, unpack their differences and show some very complicated relationships in a whole new light. The show is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions. Lastly, the third season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” is set to premiere this summer. The series follows the lives of three successful and powerful couples who want to put their thriving town of Huntsville, Alabama. Reality sets in as they struggle with the highs and lows of balancing friendships, marriage and business. The series is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America.

GREENLIGHTS

OWN ordered the new unscripted series “Young & Gospel,” which will follow the lives of four young gospel artists as they pursue their dreams and live life on their own terms while staying true to their faith and their families. It stars singers Koryn Hawthorne, Bri Babineaux, Jekalyn Carr and Christian rapper Wande. Adam Reed, Adam Freeman, Jordana Hochman, Phil Thornton and Jen McClure-Metz serve as executive producers on the series. The show is produced by ITV America’s Thinkfactory Media.

Spectrum Originals greenlit “Joe Pickett,” a one-hour drama series that will run for nine months on Spectrum. The 10-episode series follows a game warden (Michael Dorman) and his family as they navigate the changing political and socio-economic climate in a small rural town in Wyoming. Surrounded by a rich history and vast wildlife, the township hides decades of schemes and secrets that are yet to be uncovered. John Erick and Drew Dowdle serve as creators, directors and showrunners on the series. It is produced by Paramount Television Studios as well as Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher’s Red Wagon Entertainment.

CASTING

Discovery, Inc. appointed Missy Birns-Halperin to the newly-created role of head of talent development and casting for Discovery Plus. She will report to David Leavy, Discovery’s chief corporate operating officer. In her new role, Birns-Halperin is responsible for casting celebrity talent worldwide in the streaming platform’s original series and specials. She will also serve as a liaison, connecting talent with numerous Discovery Plus teams, including programming, marketing, development, communications and social good. Birns-Halperin will be based out of Discovery’s Los Angeles offices. Prior to joining Discovery, she served as executive vice president of global talent strategy for National Geographic Partners and spent nearly three decades leading talent relations for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Lionel Richie, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Chesca featuring De La Ghetto and Offset will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature Michelle Obama, Guy Raz and Edie Brickell & New Bohemians. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will welcome Sen. Chuck Schumer, Jared Leto and LANCO, while Sarah Silverman and Nico Hiraga will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will welcome Benedict Cumberbatch and Justin Bieber.