Showtime Adds Communications Execs Patricia Kollappallil and Henry Goldblatt

Showtime has added two new senior executives to its communications team.

Patricia Kollappallil has joined the premium service as senior vice president, corporate communications. Henry Goldblatt has come aboard as vice president, awards.

“Patricia brings a dynamic voice, terrific skillset and tremendous experience to our Corporate Communications team, as well as a wonderfully innovative approach,” said Erin Calhoun, executive vice president, communications. “Henry is well-known in the entertainment community and will provide a fresh perspective to our awards campaigns. Each of them will be a tremendous asset in continuing to help elevate SHOWTIME as a premium entertainment brand.”

Kollappallil will head strategic planning and execution of all corporate public relations initiatives including corporate communications, distributor relations, marketing, digital and social media, acquisitions, streaming and new business development initiatives. Reporting to Calhoun, she will also take a lead role in diversity, equity and inclusion and corporate social responsibility efforts for Showtime.

She most recently served as global vice president, corporate communications and public relations at Vice Media. Prior to joining Vice, she was senior vice president of communications at TLC.

Goldblatt will lead marketing and communications awards efforts for all original scripted and unscripted projects at Showtime, including FYC events, submissions and awards-related talent relations. Reporting to Dominic Pagone, senior vice president of entertainment public relations and awards, he will work with marketing on outdoor, print and digital award ad campaigns. He previously served as Editor-in-Chief of Entertainment Weekly. Since exiting EW in 2019, Goldblatt has served as a juror for the Peabody Awards. His work has appeared in The New York Times and Watch! magazine.