Showtime Promotes Jessie Dicovitsky to Senior Vice President of Original Programming

Showtime has promoted Jessie Dicovitsky to the role of senior vice president of original programming.

“Jessie Dicovitsky has been a tremendous asset to our dynamic original programming team,” said Amy Israel, Showtime’s executive vice president of scripted programming, to whom Dicovitsky reports. “Her incisive development and production skills, her feel for what will resonate with our audiences and her advocacy for artists and their shows have made her invaluable to our network.”

Dicovitsky is based in the Showtime West Coast offices in West Hollywood. She works across the development and production of comedy, drama and documentary programming.

She has creative oversight of upcoming Showtime dramas “American Gigolo” created by David Hollander and starring Jon Bernthal, “Three Women” created by bestselling author Lisa Taddeo and starring Shailene Woodley, and “Halo,” airing on Paramount Plus. This year, Dicovitsky worked on the new comedy series “Flatbush Misdemeanors” and oversaw acquisitions for international series “Wakefield” and “We Hunt Together.”

During her time with Showtime, Dicovitsky has overseen the network’s tentpoles like the Emmy Award-winning “Shameless,” as well as “The L Word: Generation Q,” “Black Monday,” and “Episodes.” On the nonfiction side, she shepherds ongoing docu-series “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth” among others.

Dicovitsky began her career at NBCUniversal. She graduated from Princeton University and is based in Los Angeles. She is married to writer/producer Ash Sarohia.