Showtime Names Danielle De Jesus, Dave Binegar Vice Presidents of Scripted Programming

Showtime has named both Danielle De Jesus and Dave Binegar as vice presidents of scripted programming.

De Jesus joins the premium cabler from Courtney Kemp’s End of Episode production company, while Binegar was most recently director of original programming at Showtime. In their new positions, they will develop original scripted programming for Showtime and report to Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming.

“Danielle is a thoughtful and dynamic executive, and we fully expect her to emerge as a potent force developing the next generation of great Showtime series,” said Israel. “In doing so, she’ll join Dave, who has risen up our ranks thanks to his savvy eye for finding talent and projects and nurturing the very best from them.”

De Jesus was senior vice president of development at End of Episode. Her time there included developing multiple spinoffs of Kemp’s hit Starz series “Power,” including “Ghost,” “Raising Kanan,” “Force,” and “Influence.” De Jesus serves as an executive producer on all of the spinoffs. Prior to End of Episode, she was director of current programming at UCP, working on shows like “Colony,” “Unsolved,” and “The Magicians” among others. She was also previously manager of programming and development at ABC Family.

Binegar began his career for Pixar and Disney, working on stop-motion, motion capture, and CG animated features. During his time at Showtime, he has developed projects such as “Your Honor,” “Work in Progress,” “Back to Life,” “The End,” and “Yellowjackets.” He found “Work in Progress” as an independently produced pilot at Sundance.