Showtime Releases ‘American Rust’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Showtime has released a trailer for “American Rust,” premiering Sept. 12.

Starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, the limited series based on Philipp Meyer’s novel of the same name follows Del Harris (Daniels), the chief of police of a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town, as he decides how far he’ll go to protect the son of a woman he loves, Grace (Tierney), after a murder upends the town.

“The oath we all took together was, we’d do this for each other,” Daniels’ Del says at the start and end of the trailer, which you can watch below.

The trailer showcases Del’s moral dilemma of how to handle the murder investigation that is complicated by personal connections. In it, he acknowledges the case is “poisoning” the town, as someone is going to have to answer for the crime no matter what. It also offers glimpses of the graphic details in which the victim was murdered, showing autopsies and hospital morgues as other detectives search for who is responsible. While Del wrestles with what to do, Grace also wants to protect her accused son.

“Just do your job and I’ll watch out for you,” Tierney’s Grace says in voiceover placed on footage of her comforting Del on a couch.

“American Rust” also stars Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pelligrino and Rob Yang also star. The series is executive produced by showrunner Dan Futterman, Daniels, Michael De Luca, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Elisa Ellis.

