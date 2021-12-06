Shondaland Hires Megha Tolia as First President and COO

Shondaland has hired of Megha Tolia as the company’s first president and COO.

In the newly created position, Tolia will oversee company operations including growth, strategic planning and finance. She will report to Shonda Rhimes, founder and CEO.

“Over the past few years, Shondaland has expanded into many new business areas while simultaneously growing the number of people working in each of our departments,” Rhimes said. “Megha brings with her invaluable knowledge and experience to help Shondaland continue to successfully manage this growth while identifying new business opportunities and endeavors for the company.”

Tolia joins Shondaland after most recently serving as vice president of e-commerce and strategy for the lifestyle unit of SC Johnson. There, she oversaw brands such as Method, Mrs. Meyers, Babyganics and Ecover. Other previous experiences include working for Neutrogena as brand manager. Tolia holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a master’s degree from Harvard Business School.

“I am honored to join Shonda and her talented team,” Tolia said. “I’ve always been drawn to mission-centric companies and have been a believer in Shondaland for a long time. I look forward to helping the business maximize new opportunities and continue its fast pace of growth — all while staying true to our heritage of powerful storytelling.”

Shondaland was formed in 2005 and is under the umbrella of Rhimes’ deal at Netflix, which began in 2017 and was renewed earlier this year. Among the projects under the Shondaland banner is “Bridgerton,” which is Netflix’s second most-watched original series ever after “Squid Game.”