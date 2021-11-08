Shondaland Taps Alyssa Schimel to Steer Communications; Marco Esquivel Rises to VP

PR veteran Alyssa Schimel has been tapped to help run PR and marketing efforts for Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix-based production operation.

Separately, Marco Esquivel has been upped to vice president of creative content.

Schimel will serve as vice president of communications and marketing for the company. She’ll steer marketing strategies for all content produced by Shondaland, including ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” as well as the growing roster of Netflix series including the upcoming Season 2 of “Bridgerton” and the anticipated limited series “Inventing Anna” in February. She will also work on consumer products, merchandise and live event activities at Shondaland.

“Alyssa brings with her years of experience working with television, audio and digital content clients and I couldn’t be more excited for her to join the team as Shondaland,” said Chris DiIorio, Shondaland’s chief strategy and business development officer.

Schimel spent the past five years working with Lewis Kay’s Kovert Creative overseeing programming news, content-related clients as well as on brand marketing projects for lifestyle and sports clients. Earlier in her career Schimel worked with DiIorio as an executive in the television department of PR firm PMK-BNC and its predecessors.

Esquivel has been with Shondaland since 2014. He went from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Communications to a Television Academy internship to a production job on Shondaland’s ABC drama “Scandal.”

“I count myself beyond lucky to have had Marco on my team these past seven years, and cannot wait to see how he continues to expand our project slate and talent relationships in this new position,” said Alison Eakle, Shondaland’s executive vice president and head of creative development.

(Pictured: Alyssa Schimel and Marco Esquivel)