‘Shōgun’ Series at FX Rounds Out Main Cast, ‘F9’ Star Anna Sawai Set for Main Role

The FX series adaptation of the James Clavell novel “Shōgun” has rounded out its main cast.

Anna Sawai has been cast in the lead role of Lady Mariko, joining previously announced leads Cosmo Jarvis and Hiroyuki Sanada. In addition, the ensemble cast will now also include: Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, Hiroto Kanai, Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi and Yuka Kouri.

Furthermore, Jonathan van Tulleken has come aboard to direct the first two episodes with production now underway in Vancouver. The show has received a 10-episode order at FX.

“Shōgun” is set in feudal Japan. It charts the collision of two ambitious men from different worlds and a mysterious female samurai. John Blackthorne (Jarvis), a risk-taking English pilot major ends up shipwrecked in Japan, a land whose unfamiliar culture will ultimately redefine him. Lord Toranaga (Sanada), a shrewd, powerful daimyo, is at odds with his own dangerous, political rivals. And Lady Mariko, a woman with invaluable skills but dishonorable family ties, must prove her value and allegiance.

The series is executive produced by Justin Marks, Michaela Clavell, Michael de Luca and Ed McDonnell. Marks co-wrote the first two episodes with co-executive producer Rachel Kondo. Shannon Goss, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich are co-executive producers. van Tulleken will co-executive producer the first two episodes. Sanada serves as a producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

