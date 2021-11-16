‘Shining Vale’ Gets March Premiere Date at Starz (TV News Roundup)

Starz announced that upcoming series “Shining Vale” will premiere on March 6, 2022 at 10 p.m.

Led by Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear, the series is a horror-comedy set in the small town of Shining Vale, Conn. Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear) spend their life savings to move from a Brooklyn apartment to a Shining Vale mansion in a final attempt to save their marriage after Pat has an affair with their young handyman. While trying to connect with each other and their angsty children Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage), the family learns why their house was so cheap: It was the site of a triple murder-suicide and other tragedies. Pat begins to see the spirit of the murderer, a 1950s housewife named Rosemary (Mira Sorvino).

“Shining Vale” is executive produced by Jeff Astrof from Other Shoe Productions, Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor from Kapital Entertainment. Cox is a producer. Astrof wrote the pilot teleplay from a story by himself and Horgan. Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television produce in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

