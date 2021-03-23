Sherri Shepherd Joins ABC Pilot ‘Black Don’t Crack’

Sherri Shepherd has boarded the ABC comedy pilot “Black Don’t Crack.” She is set to star and produce.

Shepherd will play Angela Wright, a native New Yorker who is somewhere between 45 and death. She’s a single mom who’s put aside her musical dreams to raise her son after her husband dies. She’s been holding it down alone for years, taking care of her family instead of herself. When she is confronted with a personal crisis, she reunites with her sorority sisters to recapture the passion, ambition and sisterhood of their college glory days.

The multi-cam project hails from writer and producer Regina Hicks. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon will executive produce via JuVee Productions, with Larry Wilmore supervising and executive producing via Wilmore Films.

Kelly Park is also set to direct the pilot. Her credits include Netflix’s “Country Comfort,” ABC’s “Call Your Mother” and Fox’s “Call Me Kat.”

“Black Don’t Crack,” from ABC Signature, was one of three comedy pilots ABC picked up in January, along with a reboot of “The Wonder Years” and “Maggie” from Maggie Mull and Justin Adler.

The three comedy orders joined two recently announced drama pilot pickups at ABC — “Queens” and “Epic.” It was announced in November that ABC had given a series pickup to an untitled multi-cam comedy starring Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer that hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran.