‘She-Hulk’ Disney Plus Series Adds Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry is in talks to star in the “She-Hulk” series at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed with sources.

She joines previously announced series lead Tatiana Maslany and Ginger Gonzaga. The series centers on lawyer Jennifer Walters (Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner, who inherits his Hulk powers after she receives a blood transfusion from him. Unlike Bruce, however, when she hulks out Jennifer is able to retain most of her personality, intelligence, and emotional control. Details on the character Goldsberry would play are being kept under wraps.

Reps for Goldsberry and Marvel did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Goldsberry won a Tony Award in 2016 for her role as Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton.” Her other Broadway credits include “The Color Purple,” “The Lion King,” and “Dreamgirls.” Onscreen, she has appeared in series such as “Altered Carbon” at Netflix, “The Good Wife” at CBS, and “One Life to Live” at ABC. In film, she appeared in the Disney Plus recording of “Hamilton” that was released last year, and has starred in other projects like “Waves,” and “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.”

She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney Adam Cooper.

Kat Coiro will serve as director and executive producer on “She-Hulk.” She will direct the pilot and additional episodes of the series. Jessica Gao is writing the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner.

“She-Hulk” is one of several Marvel limited series set up at Disney Plus. “WandaVision” debuted earlier this year, with “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” currently airing. “Loki” is on deck to premiere in June.

Deadline first reported the Goldsberry news.