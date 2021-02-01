Sharon Levy Upped to Chief Content Officer at Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America has named Sharon Levy its chief content officer, elevating the exec from her prior role as president of unscripted and scripted television for the Banijay-owned studio.

Levy first joined Endemol Shine North America in 2017, reshaping its programming team to work more closely with Banijay’s global production companies and created a development slate to include scripted and unscripted projects from co-owned labels worldwide. She has developed original series with the likes of Will Arnett, John Cena, Nicole Byer, Keke Palmer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Gal Gadot, and others. She is currently prepping the launch of the “Wipeout” reboot at TBS and Showtime drama “Ripley,” while unscripted food-sculpting competition series “Foodtastic” has been ordered by Disney Plus.

“Since arriving three years ago, Sharon has successfully transformed our team’s development and production efforts, creating both unscripted and scripted hits for a wide array of networks and platforms,” said Banijay chairman of the Americas and Endemol Shine Holdings CEO Cris Abrego. “I’m thrilled that she will continue leading our content team and I know that she has an exciting, ambitious slate of new series that we will be rolling out in the coming months.”

That slate includes U.S. development of “Queens” with Endemol Shine Israel alongside Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano’s studio Pilot Wave, based on the Israeli drama of the same name, as well as a TV version of the Hasbro board game “Guess Who?” and a domino-based unscripted series with YouTube personality Lily Hevesh.

Last year, Levy launched reboots of “The Biggest Loser” for USA Network and “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” for HGTV. On the scripted side, she shepherded the premieres of Amazon’s “Utopia” and led the sale and development of Fox’s “Almost Family.” Levy also oversees “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior.”

Prior to her time at Endemol Shine, Levy was executive VP of original series for Spike TV for seven years, where she led acquisition, creation and production of the network’s entertainment.

“We are clearly building something special and yes, I’m thrilled to continue working alongside Cris, my world-class team here in Los Angeles and all of our Banijay colleagues across the globe,” says Levy. “We enter 2021 with a lot of momentum—several big shows in production and a deep development slate that we have been assembling since I first arrived.”