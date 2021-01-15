Sharon Hoffman Exits EP Role at ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ After Short Stint

Sharon Hoffman is leaving as executive producer of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” after a short tenure in the role that started in May.

A spokeswoman for the late-night program confirmed the departure, but declined to offer any detail. THR previously reported her exit.

Hoffman and Kimmel had not worked closely together for a good part of her time on the show. The late-night host took an extended vacation for part of June, all of July and August, and part of September. He returned to the show’s studio this fall, but recently had to return to leading the program from home due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in California.

She leaves as Kimmel’s program recently established itself as a firm number-two among the daypart’s signature programs. CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” captures the biggest audience among wee-hours programming.

Her arrival came after a long tenure by her predecessor, Jill Leiderman, who worked with Kimmel for 14 years and is said to have helped produce around 2,500 episodes and special broadcasts of the late-night show.

Hoffman served as executive producer of ViacomCBS’ “Entertainment Tonight” from late 2016 to July of 2019, and has recently been offering production consulting services. Before joining “ET,” she was executive producer of weekend news at CBS News, and served as a senior producer at both “CBS This Morning” and “Good Morning America.” She helped relaunch “CBS This Morning” in 2012.

She was the latest news producer to decamp for late-night. Another “CBS This Morning” executive, Chris Licht, oversees CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Other executive producers on the ABC program include David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron.