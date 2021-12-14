Shakira Partners With NBC for Competition Series ‘Dancing With Myself’

Shakira is taking the social media dance craze to a whole new level. Partnering with NBC, the international star is heading a new dance challenge series titled “Dancing with Myself.”

Inspired by Shakira’s own passion for dance, “Dancing with Myself” is a family-friendly competition that aims to bring out the performer in everyone. Every week a new group of dancers of all ages will compete in a series of dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators, including Shakira.

Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a limited amount of time to learn the routines as well as add their own unique flare. They then are given the chance to perform the dance in front of a live audience. As each round of the competition progresses, Shakira and her panel of judges provide feedback and encouragement, leaving the audience with the decision of who wins Best Dancer of the Night to take home the cash prize.

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said. “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment are on board to produce the series. John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel and Ben Thursby-Palmer executive produce, along with Jaime Levine and Shakira. “Dancing with Myself” is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats.